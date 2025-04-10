Open Menu

ATC Reserves Verdict In Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar Honey-trap Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2025 | 09:06 PM

ATC reserves verdict in Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar honey-trap case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday reserved its verdict in the high-profile Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar honey-trap case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday reserved its verdict in the high-profile Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar honey-trap case.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over the proceedings, during which final arguments were presented by the counsel for the complainant and the prosecution.

The verdict is expected to be announced on Monday, April 14.

The accused, including Amna Arooj, Hassan Shah, Tanveer Ahmad, Qaisar Abbas, Rasheed Malik, Falak Sher, Mian Khan, Javed Iqbal, Zeeshan Qayyum, Mamnoon Haider, and others, were produced before the court from jail.

Another accused, Yasir, who is currently out on bail, also appeared and marked his attendance.

The prosecution had submitted a challan (charge sheet) declaring all 12 accused guilty. The case surfaced in early July 2024 after Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar filed a complaint with Sundar Police, alleging an attempted kidnapping and robbery. The police arrested the suspects shortly after the incident came to light and registered a case against them.

Recent Stories

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL ..

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match

2 hours ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

3 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

5 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

5 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

5 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

5 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

6 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

6 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

6 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

6 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan