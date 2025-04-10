ATC reserves verdict in Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar honey-trap case

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday reserved its verdict in the high-profile Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar honey-trap case.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over the proceedings, during which final arguments were presented by the counsel for the complainant and the prosecution.

The verdict is expected to be announced on Monday, April 14.

The accused, including Amna Arooj, Hassan Shah, Tanveer Ahmad, Qaisar Abbas, Rasheed Malik, Falak Sher, Mian Khan, Javed Iqbal, Zeeshan Qayyum, Mamnoon Haider, and others, were produced before the court from jail.

Another accused, Yasir, who is currently out on bail, also appeared and marked his attendance.

The prosecution had submitted a challan (charge sheet) declaring all 12 accused guilty. The case surfaced in early July 2024 after Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar filed a complaint with Sundar Police, alleging an attempted kidnapping and robbery. The police arrested the suspects shortly after the incident came to light and registered a case against them.