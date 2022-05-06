ATC reserves verdict in sabzi mandi blast case

UrduPoint.com

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday reserved its verdict in sabzi mandi bomb blast case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday reserved its verdict in sabzi mandi bomb blast case.

ATC Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the trial proceedings and reserved the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of prosecution and defence. The verdict will be announced on May 14.

Earlier, a prosecutor argued before the court that Counter-Terrorism Department had registered the bomb blast case against accused Saif ur Rehman and others. He submitted that accused Saif ur Rehman was owner of the truck which was used for bomb blast.

He pleaded with the court to award strict punishment to the accused as per law.

However, the defence counsel argued that the accused sold his truck before the bomb blast and he did not have any link with case.

The accused Saif ur Rehman was also produced before the court during the proceedings.

It is pertinent to mention that at least 16 people were killed in Badami Bagh sabzi mandi blast in 2017.

