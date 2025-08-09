ATC Reserves Verdict In Two May 9 Cases
Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2025 | 10:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday reserved its verdict in two high-profile cases
related to the May 9 incidents — the Shadman police station arson case and the burning
of police vehicles near Rahat Bakery Chowk.
The court will announce the verdicts on Monday (August 11) .
ATC Administrative Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted the hearing at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where final arguments were presented by both sides.
Defence counsels Burhan Moazzam Malik, Malik Pervaiz, Yousaf Hasan Shah, and others sought acquittal of the accused, while prosecutor Naeer Naveed urged the court to award strict punishments.
In FIR No 103/23 registered at Sarwar Road police station, the accused are alleged to have set ablaze Inspector Mujahid Hussain’s vehicle, assaulted him, and snatched his pistol and SMG rifle.
The trial of 16 accused — including PTI leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid and Shah Mehmood Qureshi — has been completed. Initially, 25 individuals were charged, but eight were declared proclaimed offenders during trial for non-appearance, and one accused died.
In the Shadman police station case, a charge sheet was filed against 41 accused, including prominent political figures such as Dr Yasmin Rashid, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Ejaz Chaudhary, Umar Sarfraz Cheema, Mian Mehmood ur Rashid, Aliya Hamza, and Sanam Javed. Fifteen were declared proclaimed offenders, and one died during proceedings, leaving 25 to face trial.
The prosecution presented 45 witnesses in the Shadman case and 65 witnesses in the Sarwar Road case. Charges in both cases include arson, assault on law enforcement, and snatching of official weapons.
