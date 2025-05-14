ATC Reserves Verdict On Plea For Polygraphic, Photogrammetric Tests Of PTI Founder
Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2025 | 11:02 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a prosecution plea seeking permission to conduct polygraphic and photogrammetric tests, including voice matching, of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in connection with 12 cases related to the May 9 violence
ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill reserved the decision after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and defence.
During the proceedings, Barrister Salman Safdar, representing the PTI founder, opposed the application. He argued that the request was unlawful and submitted that his client did not consent to the tests.
He further alleged that the prosecution was misinterpreting a Supreme Court judgment to justify its request.
On the other hand, the prosecution maintained that the tests are crucial for progressing investigations into multiple cases stemming from the May 9 unrest, including attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower. Prosecutors cited previous Supreme Court rulings to support their argument and urged the court to allow the procedures to be conducted within Adiala Jail.
The court is expected to announce its decision in the coming days.
