ATC Reserves Verdict On Pre-arrest Bail Plea Of PTI Leaders

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2022 | 10:19 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday reserved verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders' pre-arrest bail plea in a case pertaining to the violation of section 144

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday reserved verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders' pre-arrest bail plea in a case pertaining to the violation of section 144.

As per details, the court reserved the verdict on Amir Mehmood Kayani, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Faisal Javed and other PTI leaders' pre-arrest bail plea in the Violation of Section 144 case.

PTI lawyer Babar Awan informed the court that 37 cases had been registered in Islamabad under the same sections.

While hearing the bail plea, judge Raja Jawad Abbas said the political cases in the court were raised to 15 percent now.

The court asked the prosecutor to present his arguments today as he was aware of the events that were taking place.

In his response to the court, the prosecutor said he would present his arguments after getting the record as he did not have it right now.

The court asked Faisal Javed how his health was now? On which Faisal Javed told the court he had a fever but was feeling better than before. The bullet touched and passed, causing injury, he added.

After the arguments of the lawyers were completed, the court reserved its decision and adjourned the hearing till November 14.

