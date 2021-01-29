UrduPoint.com
ATC Seeks Arguments In Barrister Fahad Murder Case

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday sought arguments from prosecution on a plea of accused for submission of more documents in Barrister Fahad murder case.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Khan heard the murder case.

The accused including Raja Arshad, Noman Khokhar and Hashim produced before the court by the police amid foolproof security.

Accused Hashim's lawyer submitted answers of questionnaire to the trial court judge. After this, he requested the court grant his client permission to submit more documents under section 540.

The court sought arguments from both sides and adjourned the case till February 8.

