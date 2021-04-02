UrduPoint.com
ATC Seeks Arguments In Osama Satti Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 07:24 PM

ATC seeks arguments in Osama Satti murder case

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday sought arguments from prosecutor on accused plea seeing to remove anti terrorism law sections from Osama Satti murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday sought arguments from prosecutor on accused plea seeing to remove anti terrorism law sections from Osama Satti murder case.

ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjamand heard the Osama Satti murder case.

The accused police personnel including Muddasar Iqbal, Shakeel Ahmed, Muhammad Mustafa, Saeed Ahmed and Iftikhar Ahmed were produced before the trial court.

At the outset of hearing, the defence lawyer gave arguments on the plea of accused seeking removal of anti terrorism law sections from the case. After this, the court sought arguments from prosecutor in the subject on next date of hearing April 9.

More Stories From Pakistan

