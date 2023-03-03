UrduPoint.com

ATC Seeks Arguments In Plea Seeking Removal Of Terrorism Sections From FIR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2023 | 08:12 PM

ATC seeks arguments in plea seeking removal of terrorism sections from FIR

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday sought arguments from lawyers in a plea seeking removal of terrorism sections from FIR against PTI's Leaders Asad Umar and others pertaining protest after the ECP's verdict in toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday sought arguments from lawyers in a plea seeking removal of terrorism sections from FIR against PTI's Leaders Asad Umar and others pertaining protest after the ECP's verdict in toshakhana case.

Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the case regarding the matter.

The court was told that Asad Umar could not come from Rajanpur so far.

Dr. Baber Awan prayed the court to sought argument in the plea on next hearing.

The court said that Asad Umar would come himself on next hearing if he was released till that.

The court also summoned the Rajanpur police along with the record.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till March 17.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Asad Umar Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Lawyers Rajanpur March FIR From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) forms committee in ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) forms committee in journalists' legislation case ..

6 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United bounce back after bris ..

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United bounce back after brisk start of Kings

22 minutes ago
 'My script was common man's catharsis', says Maula ..

'My script was common man's catharsis', says Maula Jutt famed writer Nasir Adeeb ..

10 minutes ago
 Former MPA joins ANP in Swabi

Former MPA joins ANP in Swabi

10 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) orders release of detained ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) orders release of detained PTI leaders, workers

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanve ..

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan donates Rs 480 m ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.