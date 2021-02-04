UrduPoint.com
ATC Seeks Arguments On Acquittal Pleas Of Pervaiz Khattak, Aleem Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 08:26 PM

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday sought arguments on acquittal pleas of Federal Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak, Aleem Khan, Raja Khurram Nawaz and others in cases pertaining to attacks on Pakistan Television and Parliament buildings during 2014's sit-in

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday sought arguments on acquittal pleas of Federal Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak, Aleem Khan, Raja Khurram Nawaz and others in cases pertaining to attacks on Pakistan Television and Parliament buildings during 2014's sit-in.

During this day, the defence lawyer Muhammad Ali Bukhari concluded his arguments in acquittal cases of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jahangir Tareen, Shaukat Yousafzai, Federal Minister for Federal education Shafqat Mehmood and Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umer in the same case.

The lawyer contended that around 14 to 15 thousands activists of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) moved towards the parliament and prime minister houses during the protest breaking the barriers and gates.

The protest was against the then government, he said adding the protests were even continuing these days which were not illegal.

The lawyer further said the unrest was created among the protesters due to the shelling and baton charge by the police. In this clash, the activists of two parties were killed instead of the police, he added.

The lawyer pleaded that another first information report was registered against the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on the complaint of Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The court said no one among the people who filed acquittal cases appeared before the court despite repeated summons.

The lawyer said his clients would appear whenever the court summon them.

After the conclusion of the arguments, the court sought arguments on acquittal pleas of other petitioners on March 18.

