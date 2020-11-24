ATC seeks final arguments in case against blasphemous contents

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sought final arguments from two sides in a case against uploading of blasphemous contents on social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sought final arguments from two sides in a case against uploading of blasphemous contents on social media.

Four accused were produced in the court of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan who was hearing a case filed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The court turned down the request for adjournment till November 30, saying that Asad Jamal Advocate has been using the same tactics for four years.

The court directed lawyer Asad Jamal to present final arguments orally or in writing at the next hearing.

The court stated that If the lawyers of the accused fail to give final arguments, then the public prosecutor and the plaintiff's lawyer should present the final arguments at the next hearing.

The court would pronounce the verdict in the case, the court adjourned then till November 26.