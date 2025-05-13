ATC Seeks Final Arguments In PTI May 9 Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2025 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Anti-Terrorism Court of Islamabad on Tuesday moved a step closer to a verdict in the May 9 case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers, as statements from the accused have been recorded.
In the ongoing trial related to the May 9 incident, the anti-terrorism court has completed the stage of recording statements from the accused. The court, led by Judge Tahir Abbas Supra, has now directed both sides to present final arguments at the next hearing.
The case involves several PTI leaders and supporters, including Member of National Assembly Abdul Latif and former provincial minister Wazir Zada Kalashi. They are facing charges under anti-terrorism laws in a case registered at Ramna Police Station.
During the latest hearing, Advocate Talat Rizwana Sial appeared on behalf of PTI workers. The defence submitted statements under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code.
However, the court has instructed the defence and prosecution to present their closing arguments in the next session. The hearing has been adjourned until May 19.
The case is one of several legal proceedings initiated after violent protests erupted on May 9 last year, following the arrest of PTI founder. Multiple PTI leaders and supporters were arrested and charged with serious offences, including under anti-terrorism provisions.
Recent Stories
Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life
Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan
Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan
PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025
“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC seeks final arguments in PTI May 9 case29 seconds ago
-
PPP Sindh to hold 'Izhar e Tashakur Rallies' on May 1531 seconds ago
-
RDA expresses solidarity with Pakistan Armed Forces34 seconds ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Omar Ayub, others until June 16 in May 9 riots cases36 seconds ago
-
Raza Harraj pay tribute to martyrs of operation “Bunyan ul Marsoos38 seconds ago
-
DC Kohat holds key meeting to prevent dengue spread41 seconds ago
-
Timely pest control, advanced agrochemicals imperative for food security: Dr Arshad Makhdoom43 seconds ago
-
Education Minister chairs meeting of PM Laptop Scheme46 seconds ago
-
Pak military success against India commemorated11 minutes ago
-
Usmani praises Pak army’s response to India11 minutes ago
-
10 injured in Karachi groups clash11 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi approves promotion of 57 ICT Police officers11 minutes ago