ATC seeks final arguments in PTI May 9 case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Anti-Terrorism Court of Islamabad on Tuesday moved a step closer to a verdict in the May 9 case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers, as statements from the accused have been recorded.

In the ongoing trial related to the May 9 incident, the anti-terrorism court has completed the stage of recording statements from the accused. The court, led by Judge Tahir Abbas Supra, has now directed both sides to present final arguments at the next hearing.

The case involves several PTI leaders and supporters, including Member of National Assembly Abdul Latif and former provincial minister Wazir Zada Kalashi. They are facing charges under anti-terrorism laws in a case registered at Ramna Police Station.

During the latest hearing, Advocate Talat Rizwana Sial appeared on behalf of PTI workers. The defence submitted statements under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

However, the court has instructed the defence and prosecution to present their closing arguments in the next session. The hearing has been adjourned until May 19.

The case is one of several legal proceedings initiated after violent protests erupted on May 9 last year, following the arrest of PTI founder. Multiple PTI leaders and supporters were arrested and charged with serious offences, including under anti-terrorism provisions.