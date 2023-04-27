UrduPoint.com

ATC Seeks Record In Afridi's Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 03:30 PM

ATC seeks record in Afridi's murder case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court on Thursday adjourned hearing on a bail application in Abdul Latif Afridi Advocate's murder case till Friday while seeking the relevant record.

The accused in the case Abdul Majid Afridi who was booked under sections 109 and 164 in a murder case of former President Supreme Court Bar Association Abdul-Latif Afridi had filed a bail application in the court.

The three other accused and facilitators named in the incident including Zakir, Fawad and Adil Advocate were already on bail.

