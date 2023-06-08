UrduPoint.com

ATC Seeks Record In Bail Application Of Former PTI MPA Malik Wajid

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 01:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The Judge of Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Amir Nazir on Thursday sought records from police during a hearing on the bail application of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's MPA Malik Wajid and adjourned the hearing till June 21.

The accused was arrested by police station Khan Raziq Shaheed and police station Chamkani on charges of vandalism and arson on May 9 and 10 in the city.

The police said that the accused was involved in vandalism and arson during May 9 and 10 violent protests and caused damages to public and private properties.

Related Topics

