ATC seeks report on mental health of killer of 8

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sought a comprehensive report about the mental health of an accused, involved in the murder of eight people, till October 30

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sought a comprehensive report about the mental health of an accused, involved in the murder of eight people, till October 30.

Earlier, Institute of Mental Health's doctor Anil Shafi appeared before the court and submitted that accused Faiz Rasool had been admitted for his mental health examination.

He submitted that a medical board had recommended admitting the accused for a few days to determine his mental health. He assured the court that a detailed report would be submitted on the next date of hearing in compliance with the previous court orders for the purpose.

At this, ATC Judge Muhammad Arshad Javed adjourned further proceedings until October 30 and sought a report from authorities.

On October 8, 2022, the accused had murdered eight men at Hachar village in Sheikhupura.