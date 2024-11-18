ATC Seeks Report Regarding PTI Founder's Appearance
Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 08:26 PM
An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday sought a report from Adiala jail administration regarding the attendance of PTI founder in six different cases of terrorism
ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the cases registered by various police stations of the capital regarding protests and vandalizing public property. The court sought a report from the superintendent Adiala jail regarding the attendance of the PTI founder.
Meanwhile, the same court issued arrest warrants against PTI leaders including Ali Nawaz Awan, Aamer Mughal and others in an FIR registered by Sangjani Police Station.
It also sought report from police regarding the execution of arrest warrants against Hamad Azhar, Murad Saeed, Farukh Habib, Wask Qayum and others in another case registered by Ramna Police Station.
The court adjourned the hearing on cases of CTD and Sangjani Police Station till December 2, while the hearings on cases of Bharakahu and Golra Police Station were adjourned till December 9.
It may be mentioned here that the Golra Police Station, Sangjani and Bharakau police stations have registered one case each while Ramna Police Station registered two cases against the accused.
