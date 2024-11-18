Open Menu

ATC Seeks Report Regarding PTI Founder's Appearance

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 08:26 PM

ATC seeks report regarding PTI founder's appearance

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday sought a report from Adiala jail administration regarding the attendance of PTI founder in six different cases of terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday sought a report from Adiala jail administration regarding the attendance of PTI founder in six different cases of terrorism.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the cases registered by various police stations of the capital regarding protests and vandalizing public property. The court sought a report from the superintendent Adiala jail regarding the attendance of the PTI founder.

Meanwhile, the same court issued arrest warrants against PTI leaders including Ali Nawaz Awan, Aamer Mughal and others in an FIR registered by Sangjani Police Station.

It also sought report from police regarding the execution of arrest warrants against Hamad Azhar, Murad Saeed, Farukh Habib, Wask Qayum and others in another case registered by Ramna Police Station.

The court adjourned the hearing on cases of CTD and Sangjani Police Station till December 2, while the hearings on cases of Bharakahu and Golra Police Station were adjourned till December 9.

It may be mentioned here that the Golra Police Station, Sangjani and Bharakau police stations have registered one case each while Ramna Police Station registered two cases against the accused.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Police Station Jail Same May December FIR From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

SMEDA celebrates world Women Entrepreneurship Day

SMEDA celebrates world Women Entrepreneurship Day

4 minutes ago
 Authority crackdown on unhygienic marriage hall in ..

Authority crackdown on unhygienic marriage hall in Attock

4 minutes ago
 2 brothers killed in Jamrud

2 brothers killed in Jamrud

4 minutes ago
 Senate body on IT discusses nationwide internet di ..

Senate body on IT discusses nationwide internet disruption

12 minutes ago
 SSP issues security orders for sefety of women in ..

SSP issues security orders for sefety of women in BISP centers

8 minutes ago
 APHC urges India to create conducive atmosphere fo ..

APHC urges India to create conducive atmosphere for dialogue on Kashmir

8 minutes ago
Meeting held about DC Office security, local, issu ..

Meeting held about DC Office security, local, issuance of arms license in Quetta

8 minutes ago
 Workshop on Disaster Risk Reduction aims to protec ..

Workshop on Disaster Risk Reduction aims to protect ancient, cultural sites

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews steps to check illega ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews steps to check illegal profiteering

5 minutes ago
 Argentina snubs G20 launch of global anti-hunger a ..

Argentina snubs G20 launch of global anti-hunger alliance

5 minutes ago
 17TH Aalmi Urdu Conference 2024," Set to Begin on ..

17TH Aalmi Urdu Conference 2024," Set to Begin on December 5

16 minutes ago
 Xen, SDO among 6 suspended over negligence

Xen, SDO among 6 suspended over negligence

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan