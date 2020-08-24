UrduPoint.com
ATC Seeks Respondents Comments On Blasphemy Accused Bail Plea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 06:37 PM

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday sought comments from the respondents on post arrest bail plea of three accused allegedly involved in uploading of blasphemous contents on the social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday sought comments from the respondents on post arrest bail plea of three accused allegedly involved in uploading of blasphemous contents on the social media.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas conducted the hearing on a blasphemy case against arrested four accused wherein three accused including Nasir Ahmed Sultani, Rana Noman Rafaqat and Abdul Waheed moved bail plea.

At this, the court sought comments from plaintiff Hafiz Ahtisham and other respondents till Tuesday and adjourned the hearing of the case.

It may be mentioned here that the above accused were currently in Adiala Jail.

