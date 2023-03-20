ATC sends 102 PTI workers to jail on judicial remand

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent 102 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, arrested during a police raid on PTI Chairman Imran Khan's residence in Zaman Park, to jail on 14-day judicial remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent 102 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, arrested during a police raid on PTI Chairman Imran Khan's residence in Zaman Park, to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

Earlier, the police produced the workers before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan amid strict security but did not seek any physical remand for investigations.

A prosecutor argued before the court that the accused attacked the police team which raided the residence of the PTI chief in Zaman Park. He submitted that the Race Course police had registered a case against the accused on charges of terrorism, rioting, illegal weapons and attempted murder.

However, the counsel for the accused pleaded with the court to discharge the accused, apart from those from whom weapons and petrol bombs were recovered, adding that one of the accused was a heart patient. He further submitted that only 20 accused were arrested from the residence of the PTI chief whereas others were arrested from nearby areas.

However, the prosecution opposed the plea to discharge the accused from the case.

The court remarked that the presence and activities of the accused could not be determined at this stage. These issues would be examined at trial stage, it added.

Subsequently, the court sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand and ordered police to produce them on expiry of the remand term, April 3.

Meanwhile, another ATC court issued notices to the prosecution and others for March 21 on a petition for post-arrest bail of 102 PTI workers.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar heard the petition filed for post-arrest bail of 102 PTI workers.

The court had been requested to grant benefit of bail to the accused as they had been sent to jail on judicial remand and they were no longer required for investigations.

The Race Course police had registered a case against PTI leadership and others on the complaint of Inspector Zulfiqar Ali, in which provisions including terrorism, illegal weapons, and attempted murder have been imposed.