ATC Sends 12 PTI Workers To Jail For Identification Parade

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2023 | 08:07 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday sent 12 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to jail on 7-day judicial remand for the identification parade in a case, registered for damaging state property during a protest after arrest of the party chief

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday sent 12 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to jail on 7-day judicial remand for the identification parade in a case, registered for damaging state property during a protest after arrest of the party chief.

ATC Judge Ahber Gul Khan conducted the case proceedings, wherein the police produced Farhan Kaleem, Muhammad Mohsin Majeed, Muhammad Aslam, Haider Ali, Farooq Shah, Masood Ahmad, Muhammad Rizwan and others.

The investigation officer requested the court to send the accused to jail on judicial remand for an identification parade. However, the defence counsel opposed the request and pleaded for discharging his clients from the case.

The court ,after hearing the arguments, accepted the investigation officer's request and sent the accused to jail for the identification parade. The court held that if the accused were not identified, they would be discharged from the case.

The Race Course police had registered a case against the PTI workers for violence that took place after Imran Khan's arrest.

Meanwhile, the court also sent 14 PTI workers to jail on 14-day judicial remand in another identical case, registered by the Naseer Abad police.

The police produced the accused Adil Amjad, Muhammad Naeem, Mehr Attique, Nauman Munir, Ali Hassan Nawaz, Shahid Fareed, Sarfraz, Muhammad Nadeem and others before the court and submitted that the detainees burnt a container at Kalma Chowk and damaged other properties, during a protest after Imran Khan's arrest.

Moreover, the court sent three accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case registered under charges of damaging state properties and terrorism.

The Ghalib Market police produced Waqar Bashir, Usman and Irfan and submitted that the accused burnt a police vehicle and they were arrested from the crime scene.

