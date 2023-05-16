UrduPoint.com

ATC Sends 12 PTI Workers To Jail For Identification Parade

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2023 | 09:45 PM

ATC sends 12 PTI workers to jail for identification parade

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sent 12 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to jail on 7-day judicial remand for identification parade in a case of setting a container on fire and damaging state property

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sent 12 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to jail on 7-day judicial remand for identification parade in a case of setting a container on fire and damaging state property.

Earlier, Naseerabad police produced the 12 PTI workers before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan amid strict security.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused were involved in damaging state property and setting a container on fire. He requested the court to send the accused to jail for identification parade, adding that it was mandatory to determine the identity of the accused before proceedings further.

At this, the court allowed the request and sent the accused to jail for identification parade. The court directed police to produce the accused on expiry of the remand term.

Naseerabad police had registered a case against PTI workers for damaging state property and setting a container on fire at Kalma Chowk after the arrest of the party chairman.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Jail Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Kyrgyz President, Xi to Discuss Enhanced Cooperati ..

Kyrgyz President, Xi to Discuss Enhanced Cooperation During China Visit - Office

7 minutes ago
 Mishandling of luggage soars as air travel rebound ..

Mishandling of luggage soars as air travel rebounds: study

5 minutes ago
 Djokovic sees off Norrie to reach Italian Open qua ..

Djokovic sees off Norrie to reach Italian Open quarter-finals

5 minutes ago
 Rohingya in Myanmar count the dead after Cyclone M ..

Rohingya in Myanmar count the dead after Cyclone Mocha

5 minutes ago
 Digital census: PBS starts data verification after ..

Digital census: PBS starts data verification after completing field operations

5 minutes ago
 Land dept urged to achieve recovery targets for cu ..

Land dept urged to achieve recovery targets for current FY

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.