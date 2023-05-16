ATC sends 12 PTI workers to jail for identification parade

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sent 12 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to jail on 7-day judicial remand for identification parade in a case of setting a container on fire and damaging state property

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sent 12 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to jail on 7-day judicial remand for identification parade in a case of setting a container on fire and damaging state property.

Earlier, Naseerabad police produced the 12 PTI workers before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan amid strict security.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused were involved in damaging state property and setting a container on fire. He requested the court to send the accused to jail for identification parade, adding that it was mandatory to determine the identity of the accused before proceedings further.

At this, the court allowed the request and sent the accused to jail for identification parade. The court directed police to produce the accused on expiry of the remand term.

Naseerabad police had registered a case against PTI workers for damaging state property and setting a container on fire at Kalma Chowk after the arrest of the party chairman.