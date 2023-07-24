ATC sends 13 PTI workers to jail on judicial remand in Jinnah House attack case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent 13 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to jail on 14-day judicial remand in the Jinnah House attack case.

Earlier, the police produced the accused, including Amir Farooq, Ali Hassan, Faisal Akhtar, Muhammad Nadeem Asghar, Asif, Abdul Razzaq, Qasir Khan , Muhammad Imran, Maqbool Hassan, Ishfaq, Azeem, and Shahbaz Siddique, before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on expiry of their 5-day physical remand.

The police submitted that investigation could not be completed from the accused and requested to extend their physical remand.

However, the counsel for the accused opposed the remand term.

The court, after hearing arguments, turned down the request and sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand. The court ordered police for producing them on expiry of the remand term.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire, during May-9 riots.