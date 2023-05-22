ATC sends 19 PTI workers to jail for identification parade

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent 19 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to jail on 7-day judicial remand in two cases lodged under Anti-Terrorism Act for damaging public and private properties, including attack on Askari Tower in Gulberg, during May-9 riots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent 19 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to jail on 7-day judicial remand in two cases lodged under Anti-Terrorism Act for damaging public and private properties, including attack on Askari Tower in Gulberg, during May-9 riots.

Earlier, the police produced the PTI workers, Abdul Qayyum, Rana Nadeem Abbas, Ahsan Younas, Saqib, Zahoor, Shoaib, Muhammad Altaf, Sultan Ahmad and others, before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan, amid strict security.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused were involved in vandalism and an attack on Askari Tower. He pleaded with the court to send the accused to jail for identification parade.

At this, the court sent the accused to jail on 7-day judicial remand for identification parade and ordered for producing them on expiry of the remand term.

The Gulberg police had registered two cases against the accused on charges of damaging public and private properties.