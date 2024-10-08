(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Monday sent the 19 arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) activists to a seven-day physical remand to police on charges related to terrorism.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the case.

During the hearing, the activists were presented in court where PTI lawyers, led by Ali Bukhari, argued against the physical remand of the arrested.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor Raja Naveed requested the court for a 35-day remand, stating that more time was needed for the investigation.

However, PTI’s lawyer Niazullah Niazi claimed that terrorism charges were being unjustly applied to all PTI members involved in recent cases.

Ali Bukhari further noted that one of those arrested was a minor. In response, Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra remarked that the case details would need to be reviewed.

After hearing the arguments from both sides, the court granted a seven-day physical remand for all 19 arrested individuals.