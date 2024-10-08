Open Menu

ATC Sends 19 PTI's Workers On 7-day Physical Remand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2024 | 12:30 AM

ATC sends 19 PTI's workers on 7-day physical remand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Monday sent the 19 arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) activists to a seven-day physical remand to police on charges related to terrorism.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the case.

During the hearing, the activists were presented in court where PTI lawyers, led by Ali Bukhari, argued against the physical remand of the arrested.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor Raja Naveed requested the court for a 35-day remand, stating that more time was needed for the investigation.

However, PTI’s lawyer Niazullah Niazi claimed that terrorism charges were being unjustly applied to all PTI members involved in recent cases.

Ali Bukhari further noted that one of those arrested was a minor. In response, Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra remarked that the case details would need to be reviewed.

After hearing the arguments from both sides, the court granted a seven-day physical remand for all 19 arrested individuals.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Lawyers All From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

38 minutes ago
 Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect ..

Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy

38 minutes ago
 PTI to face action on violating laws of country: R ..

PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana

38 minutes ago
 SU extends deadline for filling out online forms f ..

SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..

42 minutes ago
 KMC to extend all possible support for constructio ..

KMC to extend all possible support for construction of Red Line Corridor: Mayor ..

42 minutes ago
 Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral ..

Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral defence, economic matters

53 minutes ago
Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign i ..

Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign in province: IGP

53 minutes ago
 Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire ..

Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire, Israel's accountability as 4 ..

53 minutes ago
 AI to make big difference in next 35 years: Khalid ..

AI to make big difference in next 35 years: Khalid Maqbool

1 hour ago
 DG RDA launches new property transfer system to fa ..

DG RDA launches new property transfer system to facilitate citizens

1 hour ago
 Romina for working together with provinces to tack ..

Romina for working together with provinces to tackle climate challenges

1 hour ago
 Police arrest 2 members of street crime gang in Wa ..

Police arrest 2 members of street crime gang in Wah

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan