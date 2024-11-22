ATC Sends 2 PTI Workers To Jail For Identification Parade
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 11:28 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday sent two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, involved in the October 5 violence, to jail on an 8-day judicial remand for an identification parade
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday sent two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, involved in the October 5 violence, to jail on an 8-day judicial remand for an identification parade.
Earlier, the police presented the workers, Tanveer Rasheed and Shabbir Hussain, before ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill with their faces covered.
The investigation officer submitted that the workers were arrested in connection with a case registered at the Masti Gate Police Station. He further requested the court to send the workers to jail for the identification process.
However, the defence counsel opposed the plea and requested the court to discharge his clients from the case.
Subsequently, the court sent the workers to jail on an 8-day judicial remand for the identification parade and ordered their production upon the expiry of the term, on November 30.
Recent Stories
Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets foreign delegates
Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against Wales
Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA
Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations League quarters
England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face Japan after latest concussion
ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered stamp vendors
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increases admission quota of cadet c ..
Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: Musadik
Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich nations to give $250 billion by ..
Seminar on Women's land rights held
Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan involving, Muslim brother country
PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets foreign delegates2 minutes ago
-
Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA3 minutes ago
-
ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered stamp vendors3 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increases admission quota of cadet colleges from 70 to 1 ..12 minutes ago
-
Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: Musadik12 minutes ago
-
Seminar on Women's land rights held12 minutes ago
-
Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan involving, Muslim brother country12 minutes ago
-
PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat12 minutes ago
-
High level delegation visit Taxila Museum25 minutes ago
-
ATC sentences 6-years imprisonment to 10 culprits involved in May 9 case25 minutes ago
-
Azam Nazir Tarar calls on H.E. Hamish Falconer MP, the UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for ..25 minutes ago
-
Commodore Ateeq ur Rehman promoted to rank of Rear Admiral5 minutes ago