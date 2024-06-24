ATC sends 21 accused of Madain incident on 10 days remand

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Swat police on Monday presented 21 people arrested for their involvement in Madain incident before an anti-terrorism court (ATC).

Police said 21 people with circumstantial evidence against them were presented before the ATC.

The ATC Judge after hearing some arguments from the prosecutor, handed them over to police custody on a 10 days remand.

Stern security arrangements were placed during the hearing while the accused were also taken back by the police under a strict security cover.

