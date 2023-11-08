ATC sends 27 accused to jail for identification parade

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sent 27 accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand for identification parade in a case of attacking Jinnah House, also known as residence of Lahore's corps commander

Earlier, the police produced the accused, including Sheryar Abid, Abdul Manan, Usman Ahmad, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Muhammad Haseeb and Farrukh Azeem, before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused were arrested in connection with the Jinnah House attack case on the basis of geofencing.

He pleaded with the court to send the accused to jail on judicial remand for identification parade.

At this, the court allowed the request and sent the accused to jail on judicial remand. The court directed the police to complete the identification process by November 22.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers under Sections of Anti-Terrorism Act and Pakistan Penal Code on charges of attacking Jinnah House, during May-9 violence.