ATC Sends 33 Accused Of May 9 Vandalism On Judicial Remand

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ATC sends 33 accused of May 9 vandalism on judicial remand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :The judge of the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday sent 33 suspects arrested in May 9,10 vandalism cases to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

The accused were involved in vandalism and arson in different areas of Peshawar on May 9 and 10.

They were booked by Khan Raziq police station and Faqirabad police station.

The interim bail application of the accused was rejected by the ATC court the other day and they were arrested from the courtroom.

