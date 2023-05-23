UrduPoint.com

ATC Sends 33 PTI Workers To Jail For Identification Parade

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2023 | 08:55 PM

ATC sends 33 PTI workers to jail for identification parade

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sent 33 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to jail on 6-day judicial remand for identification parade in two cases lodged under Anti-Terrorism Act for attacking Jinnah House (the corps commander house) Lahore and blocking roads, during May-9 riots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sent 33 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to jail on 6-day judicial remand for identification parade in two cases lodged under Anti-Terrorism Act for attacking Jinnah House (the corps commander house) Lahore and blocking roads, during May-9 riots.

Earlier, the Sarwar Road police produced the accused, Naveed Feroze, Muhammad Hashir, Asif Baig, Faheem Haider, Muhammad Saqib, Muhammad Waseem Gull, Rehan Ajmal, Yasir Abbas, Subhan Qadri, Zohaib Hassan, Adnan Hameed and others before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan.

The investigation officer submitted that 18 accused had been arrested in connection with attacking Jinnah House whereas 15 accused were arrested for blocking roads near Sherpao Bridge. He pleaded with the court to send the accused to jail for identification parade.

At this, the court sent the accused to jail on 6-day judicial remand for identification parade and ordered for producing them on expiry of the remand term.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Riots Police Jail Road Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

US Commercial Satellite Imaging Russia's Belgorod ..

US Commercial Satellite Imaging Russia's Belgorod Region 2 Days Before Ukrainian ..

4 minutes ago
 Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests two of ro ..

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests two of robbers gang

4 minutes ago
 Fares remain unchanged despite cut in diesel price ..

Fares remain unchanged despite cut in diesel prices

4 minutes ago
 PML-N Havelian to organize solidarity rally with P ..

PML-N Havelian to organize solidarity rally with Pak Army on 25th May

4 minutes ago
 UK to Ban Foreign Students From Bringing Family to ..

UK to Ban Foreign Students From Bringing Family to Hinder Migration - Home Offic ..

1 minute ago
 Low-cost "Roti" stall inaugurated by Administrator ..

Low-cost "Roti" stall inaugurated by Administrator

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.