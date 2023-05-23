ATC sends 33 PTI workers to jail for identification parade

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sent 33 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to jail on 6-day judicial remand for identification parade in two cases lodged under Anti-Terrorism Act for attacking Jinnah House (the corps commander house) Lahore and blocking roads, during May-9 riots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sent 33 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to jail on 6-day judicial remand for identification parade in two cases lodged under Anti-Terrorism Act for attacking Jinnah House (the corps commander house) Lahore and blocking roads, during May-9 riots.

Earlier, the Sarwar Road police produced the accused, Naveed Feroze, Muhammad Hashir, Asif Baig, Faheem Haider, Muhammad Saqib, Muhammad Waseem Gull, Rehan Ajmal, Yasir Abbas, Subhan Qadri, Zohaib Hassan, Adnan Hameed and others before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan.

The investigation officer submitted that 18 accused had been arrested in connection with attacking Jinnah House whereas 15 accused were arrested for blocking roads near Sherpao Bridge. He pleaded with the court to send the accused to jail for identification parade.

At this, the court sent the accused to jail on 6-day judicial remand for identification parade and ordered for producing them on expiry of the remand term.