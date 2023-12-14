Open Menu

ATC Sends 5 Accused To Jail For Identification Parade In May-9 Case

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2023 | 07:30 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent five accused to jail on seven-day judicial remand for identification parade in connection with a case of torching containers in front of National Park Gulberg, during May-9 violence

The police produced the accused, Muhammad Bilal, Fayyaz, Mukhtar, Sadaqat and Abdul Jabbar before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused were arrested in container-torching case and requested the court to send them to jail for identification parade.

At this, the court allowed the request and sent the accused to jail on judicial remand for identification parade. The court ordered for producing the accused on expiry of the remand term.

Gulberg police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of torching containers during May-9 violence.

