ATC sends 6 accused to jail on judicial remand in Jinnah House attack case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday sent six accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case of attacking Jinnah House (the corps commander's house in Lahore), during May-9 vandalism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday sent six accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case of attacking Jinnah House (the corps commander's house in Lahore), during May-9 vandalism.

Earlier, the police produced the accused, Atiq Riaz, the husband of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activist Sanam Javed, Arshad Khan, Tahir Yousaf, Zahir Zubair, Osama and Muhammad Zahid on expiry of their physical remand.

The investigation officer submitted an investigation report and apprised that investigations could not be completed from the accused during the remand period.

He pleaded with the court to extend the physical remand of the accused for completing the investigations.

However, the court declined the request and sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand. The court directed for producing the accused on expiry of the remand term.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire, during May-9 riots.