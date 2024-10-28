ATC sends 86 accused, including PTI MPAs, police personnel on judicial remand

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday while denying their bail sent the 86 accused, including two PTI lawmakers, 34 police officers, and 42 rescue workers on a judicial remand, following their alleged attempt to escape from police custody

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday while denying their bail sent the 86 accused, including two PTI lawmakers, 34 police officers, and 42 rescue workers on a judicial remand, following their alleged attempt to escape from police custody.

The accused appeared before Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra in the anti-terrorism court after completing a two-day physical remand. They had reportedly attempted to flee from a police van, prompting authorities to seek additional detention time

for further investigation.

The prosecutor argued that further remand was necessary to continue the investigation. However, Judge Sipra questioned the need for additional physical remand, emphasizing that the court had already allowed two days and would not consider any further extension.

However, the judge ultimately rejected the prosecution’s request for a 30-day physical remand, instead ordering judicial remand for all 86 accused, who will remain in custody as investigations proceed.