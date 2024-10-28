Open Menu

ATC Sends 86 Accused, Including PTI MPAs, Police Personnel On Judicial Remand

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2024 | 10:15 PM

ATC sends 86 accused, including PTI MPAs, police personnel on judicial remand

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday while denying their bail sent the 86 accused, including two PTI lawmakers, 34 police officers, and 42 rescue workers on a judicial remand, following their alleged attempt to escape from police custody

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday while denying their bail sent the 86 accused, including two PTI lawmakers, 34 police officers, and 42 rescue workers on a judicial remand, following their alleged attempt to escape from police custody.

The accused appeared before Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra in the anti-terrorism court after completing a two-day physical remand. They had reportedly attempted to flee from a police van, prompting authorities to seek additional detention time

for further investigation.

The prosecutor argued that further remand was necessary to continue the investigation. However, Judge Sipra questioned the need for additional physical remand, emphasizing that the court had already allowed two days and would not consider any further extension.

However, the judge ultimately rejected the prosecution’s request for a 30-day physical remand, instead ordering judicial remand for all 86 accused, who will remain in custody as investigations proceed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Van All From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

IGP takes notice of two persons' killing in Raiwin ..

IGP takes notice of two persons' killing in Raiwind

13 minutes ago
 PTI founder availing all required facilities in ja ..

PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Musadiq

13 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan

ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan

13 minutes ago
 EU envoy meets PA Speaker

EU envoy meets PA Speaker

18 minutes ago
 October 5 protest: ATC sends two PTI workers to ja ..

October 5 protest: ATC sends two PTI workers to jail on judicial remand

18 minutes ago
 KP Govt directs inquiry into factory inferno

KP Govt directs inquiry into factory inferno

18 minutes ago
Lawyers can bring positive changes in society thro ..

Lawyers can bring positive changes in society through advocacy: Governor

18 minutes ago
 Carbon cuts 'miles short' of 2030 goal: UN

Carbon cuts 'miles short' of 2030 goal: UN

9 minutes ago
 Pak envoy lauds Pakistani exhibitors for high-qual ..

Pak envoy lauds Pakistani exhibitors for high-quality products at Beauty World M ..

18 minutes ago
 Harris, Trump and two contrasting 'first families'

Harris, Trump and two contrasting 'first families'

34 minutes ago
 Jam Kamal for unified effort to boost country's ex ..

Jam Kamal for unified effort to boost country's export sector

34 minutes ago
 Rizwan sets ICC Champions trophy, T20 WC in India ..

Rizwan sets ICC Champions trophy, T20 WC in India as targets as captain

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan