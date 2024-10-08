ATC sends 87 PTI activists to jail for identification

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The anti-terrorism court of Islamabad on Monday sent the 87 arrested activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) to jail for identification.

The anti-terrorism court, Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the case.

These individuals were arrested from different areas of the Federal Capital and brought to court by the police.

Among them, 31 were taken into custody at the Sumbal police station, 40 at Abpara police station, and 16 at I-9 police station.

PTI’s legal team, led by lawyer Ali Bukhari, appeared in court for the hearing.

After listening to the arguments, the court decided to send the activists to jail for the identification process. The next hearing for this case is scheduled for October 21.