ATC Sends Advocate Imaan Mazari, Husband On 3-day Remand

Published October 29, 2024 | 08:03 PM

ATC sends advocate Imaan Mazari, husband on 3-day remand

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday placed advocate Imaan Mazari and her husband, Hadi Ali Chattha, on a three-day physical remand, handing them over to the police for further investigation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday placed advocate Imaan Mazari and her husband, Hadi Ali Chattha, on a three-day physical remand, handing them over to the police for further investigation.

The couple is facing charges of allegedly interfering in official duties during an international cricket team's security route.

Mazari and her husband were presented before the ATC Islamabad. Judge Abual Hassanat Muhammad Zulqernain heard the case.  

During the hearing, the Islamabad police requested a 30-day remand of the couple, citing that international teams visiting Pakistan are given state guest status and that ensuring their security is paramount.

Prosecutor Raja Naveed alleged that Mazari and Chattha removed barriers along the designated route and incited the public, posing a security risk to the international teams.

Defense attorney Qaiser Imam said that the blocked roads should not have led to the altercation.

Imam highlighted that the confrontation involving Hadi Ali was with a civilian, not a uniformed official.

The case, registered at Islamabad's Aabpara Police Station, includes terrorism-related charges and other offenses.

After reviewing the arguments, the court granted a three-day remand, authorizing police custody of Mazari and Chattha.

