Open Menu

ATC Sends Aleema Khan's Son To Jail In Jinnah House Attack Case

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2025 | 08:00 PM

ATC sends Aleema Khan's son to jail in Jinnah House attack case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent Sher Shah Khan, nephew of PTI founder and son of Aleema Khan, to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in the Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent Sher Shah Khan, nephew of PTI founder and son of Aleema Khan, to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in the Jinnah House attack case.

Earlier, the police produced the accused before ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill upon the expiry of his 5-day physical remand.

The investigating officer submitted that a photogrammetry test of the accused had been conducted during the remand period, while a wooden club had also been recovered from his possession. He added that further physical remand was required for the recovery of a mobile phone and a mask. He further stated that details of the accused’s social media accounts were still awaited.

The officer requested the court to extend the physical remand of the accused for another 30 days.

The defence counsel opposed the plea for remand and requested the court to discharge his client from the case.

However, the court noted that sufficient investigation had been completed during the remand period, adding that social media details could be obtained without the cooperation of the accused. The court declined the request for further physical remand and sent the accused to jail on a 14-day judicial remand. The court ordered the production of the accused upon expiry of the remand term, on September 11.

Recent Stories

Islamabad to go cashless: CDA, banks join hands fo ..

Islamabad to go cashless: CDA, banks join hands for digital payments drive

2 minutes ago
 CCoSOEs approves reconstitution of NESPAK board of ..

CCoSOEs approves reconstitution of NESPAK board of directors

2 minutes ago
 PSX, MCCI hold investor awareness session in Multa ..

PSX, MCCI hold investor awareness session in Multan

3 minutes ago
 Kamal visits Flood Emergency Operations Cell at NI ..

Kamal visits Flood Emergency Operations Cell at NIH

3 minutes ago
 Joint control room set up in Matiari to tackle mon ..

Joint control room set up in Matiari to tackle monsoon rain and flood emergencie ..

3 minutes ago
 Court sentences drug supplier to 9 years, fine Rs ..

Court sentences drug supplier to 9 years, fine Rs 80,000

3 minutes ago
Attock Police on high alert as flood threats loom

Attock Police on high alert as flood threats loom

6 minutes ago
 Ameer Muqam visits Talidas, meets flood victims

Ameer Muqam visits Talidas, meets flood victims

6 minutes ago
 Pak Navy hands over command of Combined Task Force ..

Pak Navy hands over command of Combined Task Force 151 to Brazil

6 minutes ago
 ATC sends Aleema Khan's son to jail in Jinnah Hous ..

ATC sends Aleema Khan's son to jail in Jinnah House attack case

6 minutes ago
 PSB issues warning to PNF over false gold medal cl ..

PSB issues warning to PNF over false gold medal claim

6 minutes ago
 Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers overflow, displace ..

Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers overflow, displace over 200,000 people

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan