LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent Sher Shah Khan, nephew of PTI founder and son of Aleema Khan, to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in the Jinnah House attack case.

Earlier, the police produced the accused before ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill upon the expiry of his 5-day physical remand.

The investigating officer submitted that a photogrammetry test of the accused had been conducted during the remand period, while a wooden club had also been recovered from his possession. He added that further physical remand was required for the recovery of a mobile phone and a mask. He further stated that details of the accused’s social media accounts were still awaited.

The officer requested the court to extend the physical remand of the accused for another 30 days.

The defence counsel opposed the plea for remand and requested the court to discharge his client from the case.

However, the court noted that sufficient investigation had been completed during the remand period, adding that social media details could be obtained without the cooperation of the accused. The court declined the request for further physical remand and sent the accused to jail on a 14-day judicial remand. The court ordered the production of the accused upon expiry of the remand term, on September 11.