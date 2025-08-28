ATC Sends Aleema Khan's Son To Jail In Jinnah House Attack Case
Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2025 | 08:00 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent Sher Shah Khan, nephew of PTI founder and son of Aleema Khan, to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in the Jinnah House attack case
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent Sher Shah Khan, nephew of PTI founder and son of Aleema Khan, to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in the Jinnah House attack case.
Earlier, the police produced the accused before ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill upon the expiry of his 5-day physical remand.
The investigating officer submitted that a photogrammetry test of the accused had been conducted during the remand period, while a wooden club had also been recovered from his possession. He added that further physical remand was required for the recovery of a mobile phone and a mask. He further stated that details of the accused’s social media accounts were still awaited.
The officer requested the court to extend the physical remand of the accused for another 30 days.
The defence counsel opposed the plea for remand and requested the court to discharge his client from the case.
However, the court noted that sufficient investigation had been completed during the remand period, adding that social media details could be obtained without the cooperation of the accused. The court declined the request for further physical remand and sent the accused to jail on a 14-day judicial remand. The court ordered the production of the accused upon expiry of the remand term, on September 11.
Recent Stories
Islamabad to go cashless: CDA, banks join hands for digital payments drive
CCoSOEs approves reconstitution of NESPAK board of directors
PSX, MCCI hold investor awareness session in Multan
Kamal visits Flood Emergency Operations Cell at NIH
Joint control room set up in Matiari to tackle monsoon rain and flood emergencie ..
Court sentences drug supplier to 9 years, fine Rs 80,000
Attock Police on high alert as flood threats loom
Ameer Muqam visits Talidas, meets flood victims
Pak Navy hands over command of Combined Task Force 151 to Brazil
ATC sends Aleema Khan's son to jail in Jinnah House attack case
PSB issues warning to PNF over false gold medal claim
Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers overflow, displace over 200,000 people
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad to go cashless: CDA, banks join hands for digital payments drive2 minutes ago
-
Kamal visits Flood Emergency Operations Cell at NIH3 minutes ago
-
Joint control room set up in Matiari to tackle monsoon rain and flood emergencies3 minutes ago
-
Court sentences drug supplier to 9 years, fine Rs 80,0003 minutes ago
-
Attock Police on high alert as flood threats loom6 minutes ago
-
Ameer Muqam visits Talidas, meets flood victims6 minutes ago
-
Pak Navy hands over command of Combined Task Force 151 to Brazil6 minutes ago
-
ATC sends Aleema Khan's son to jail in Jinnah House attack case6 minutes ago
-
Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers overflow, displace over 200,000 people20 minutes ago
-
Training session for juvenile prisoners held20 minutes ago
-
From the mount of mercy: Holy Prophet (PBUH)’s Hijatul Wida serves complete charter of human right ..20 minutes ago
-
ICT Police tighten noose: 18 criminals held with drugs, weapons20 minutes ago