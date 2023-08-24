Open Menu

ATC Sends Ali Wazir & Imaan Mazari On Judicial Remand

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2023 | 10:45 PM

The Anti-Terrorism Court Islamabad on Thursday sent former MNA Ali Wazir and Advocate Imaan Mazari to jail on judicial remand in a case pertaining to damaging public property and creating public unrest

The court also served notices to respondents in a plea seeking post-arrest bail of Imaan Mazari.

ATC Judge Abul Hassnat Zulkernain heard the case against the two accused, who were produced before the court by the police.

The prosecutor said that the police required further physical remand of the accused to recover written transcript of their speeches.

The court rejected the request of further physical custody and sent the two accused to jail on judicial remand.

The court also granted permission to Imaan Mazari to meet her mother Shireen Mazari on the occasion.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till August 26.

