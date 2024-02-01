ATC sends Aliya Hamza to jail on judicial remand in May-9 case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) former MNA Aliya Hamza to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case of torching Shadman Police Station

Earlier, the police produced Aliya Hamza before ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal and sought physical remand.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused was involved in a case of torching Shadman Police Station and her custody was required for investigations.

However, the defence counsel opposed the plea and requested the court to discharge his client.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, turned down plea for physical remand and sent Aliya Hamza to jail on 14-day judicial remand. The court ordered for producing the accused on expiry of the remand term, February 14.

The police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers over torching Shadman Police Station, during May-9 violence.