ATC Sends Aliya Hamza To Jail On Judicial Remand In May-9 Case
Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2024 | 09:44 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) former MNA Aliya Hamza to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case of torching Shadman Police Station
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) former MNA Aliya Hamza to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case of torching Shadman Police Station.
Earlier, the police produced Aliya Hamza before ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal and sought physical remand.
The investigation officer submitted that the accused was involved in a case of torching Shadman Police Station and her custody was required for investigations.
However, the defence counsel opposed the plea and requested the court to discharge his client.
The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, turned down plea for physical remand and sent Aliya Hamza to jail on 14-day judicial remand. The court ordered for producing the accused on expiry of the remand term, February 14.
The police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers over torching Shadman Police Station, during May-9 violence.
Recent Stories
KU awards 34 PhD, 130 MPhil degrees in various disciples
Despite security challenges, elections on time: CEC
National Students Olympic Games kick off
Hand grenade explosion DC office premises in Panjgur
PC-I of constructing wall around Regi Town sent for approval: Meeting told
Director finance WASA appointed as Deputy Managing Director
COMSTECH organizes Kazakhstan Alumni Forum Meeting
Political & economic stability to be main challenge for new elected govt: Speake ..
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Syed Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates Model PS Seetal M ..
Court awards life imprisonment in double murder case
Cop injured in Mastung cracker blast
Gujrat development projects: Court summons Parvez Elahi, others for indictment o ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Despite security challenges, elections on time: CEC6 minutes ago
-
Hand grenade explosion DC office premises in Panjgur6 minutes ago
-
PC-I of constructing wall around Regi Town sent for approval: Meeting told9 minutes ago
-
Director finance WASA appointed as Deputy Managing Director9 minutes ago
-
COMSTECH organizes Kazakhstan Alumni Forum Meeting9 minutes ago
-
Political & economic stability to be main challenge for new elected govt: Speakers9 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Syed Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates Model PS Seetal Mari9 minutes ago
-
Court awards life imprisonment in double murder case37 minutes ago
-
Cop injured in Mastung cracker blast37 minutes ago
-
Gujrat development projects: Court summons Parvez Elahi, others for indictment on Feb 1437 minutes ago
-
BISP increases Kafaalat stipend to Rs 10,500 for 9.2 million beneficiaries37 minutes ago
-
23 candidates including 14 independents contesting elections for PP-737 minutes ago