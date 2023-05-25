UrduPoint.com

ATC Sends Dr Yasmin Rahsid To Jail On Judicial Remand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2023 | 09:21 PM

ATC sends Dr Yasmin Rahsid to jail on judicial remand

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case of blocking roads and delivering a speech against institutions, during May-9 vandalism

Earlier, the police produced Dr Yasmin Rashid before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on expiry of his three-day physical remand.

The investigation officer submitted that the photo grammatic test of the accused had been conducted whereas the voice matching test was still outstanding. He pleaded with the court to extend physical remand of the accused for the test and completing the investigations.

However, the court declined the plea and sent the PTI leader to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

The Gulberg police had registered a case against Dr Yasmin Rashid and others over blocking roads near Sherpao Bridge and delivering a speech against institutions.

