ATC sends Dr Yasmin Rashid to jail on judicial remand in May-9 vandalism case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a May-9 vandalism case.

Earlier, Dr Yasmin Rashid was produced before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on being summoned. The investigation officer submitted that Dr Yasmin Rashid was involved in setting police vehicles on fire near Rahat Bakery in cantonment area. He pleaded with the court to grant her physical remand for investigation.

However, the defence counsel opposed the remand plea.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, turned down request for physical remand and sent Dr Yasmin Rashid to jail on 14-day judicial remand in the case.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for setting vehicles on fire in the cantonment area.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dr Yasmin Rashid was on judicial remand in other cases and she was produced before the court from jail.