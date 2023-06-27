Open Menu

ATC Sends Dr Yasmin Rashid To Jail On Judicial Remand In May-9 Vandalism Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2023 | 10:17 PM

ATC sends Dr Yasmin Rashid to jail on judicial remand in May-9 vandalism case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a May-9 vandalism case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a May-9 vandalism case.

Earlier, Dr Yasmin Rashid was produced before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on being summoned. The investigation officer submitted that Dr Yasmin Rashid was involved in setting police vehicles on fire near Rahat Bakery in cantonment area. He pleaded with the court to grant her physical remand for investigation.

However, the defence counsel opposed the remand plea.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, turned down request for physical remand and sent Dr Yasmin Rashid to jail on 14-day judicial remand in the case.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for setting vehicles on fire in the cantonment area.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dr Yasmin Rashid was on judicial remand in other cases and she was produced before the court from jail.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Jail Vehicles Road From Anti Terrorism Court Court Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Taiwan Welcomes Major US Congressional Delegation

Taiwan Welcomes Major US Congressional Delegation

6 minutes ago
 UK Not Willing to Cede Control Over Gibraltar Airp ..

UK Not Willing to Cede Control Over Gibraltar Airport to Spain - Prime Minister

6 minutes ago
 Bolsonaro trial poised for verdicts in Brazil

Bolsonaro trial poised for verdicts in Brazil

6 minutes ago
 CPC Director highlights consumer rights

CPC Director highlights consumer rights

6 minutes ago
 Pak-China collaboration to promote Pakistan's phar ..

Pak-China collaboration to promote Pakistan's pharmaceutical development

6 minutes ago
 Use of AI in Nuclear Weapons 'Extremely Dangerous, ..

Use of AI in Nuclear Weapons 'Extremely Dangerous,' May Lead to Catastrophic Res ..

1 minute ago
US new home sales jump unexpectedly to highest rat ..

US new home sales jump unexpectedly to highest rate in over a year

1 minute ago
 Southern US swelters in brutal heat wave

Southern US swelters in brutal heat wave

1 minute ago
 Turkish Media Giants End Ties to Reuters Over Cont ..

Turkish Media Giants End Ties to Reuters Over Controversial Report

1 minute ago
 New Zealand's Prime Minister Praises China's 'Cons ..

New Zealand's Prime Minister Praises China's 'Constructive Role' in Ukraine Cris ..

1 minute ago
 New York to Purchase Supercomputer in Mission to B ..

New York to Purchase Supercomputer in Mission to Better Understand, Regulate AI ..

4 minutes ago
 Subsidiary of Russia's Yandex Launches Tests of Se ..

Subsidiary of Russia's Yandex Launches Tests of Self-Driving Cars in Belgrade - ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan