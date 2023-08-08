Open Menu

ATC Sends Ex-vice Chairman PHA To Jail For Identification Parade

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2023 | 09:18 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sent former vice chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Hafiz Zeeshan to jail on 14-day judicial remand for identification parade in a case of attacking Jinnah House (the corps commander's house in Lahore), during May-9 vandalism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sent former vice chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Hafiz Zeeshan to jail on 14-day judicial remand for identification parade in a case of attacking Jinnah House (the corps commander's house in Lahore), during May-9 vandalism.

Earlier, the police produced the accused before ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar amid strict security.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused was involved in the Jinnah House attack case and requested to send him to jail for identification.

At this, the court allowed the request and sent the former vice chairman to jail for identification parade. The court ordered police to produce the accused on expiry of his judicial remand term, August 22 and submit a report.

