ATC Sends Ijaz Ch To Jail On Judicial Remand In 3 Vandalism Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2023 | 09:55 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ijaz Chaudhry to jail on judicial remand in three cases registered in connection with May-9 vandalism.

Earlier, the police produced the PTI leader before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on expiry of his two-day physical remand in a case registered by Naseerabad police for setting a container on fire at Kalma Chowk.

The police requested the court to extend physical remand of the PTI leader in the matter and also grant his physical remand in other three cases registered by Model Town police, Sarwar Road police and Naseerabad police in connection with May-9 vandalism.

However, the court declined the request and discharged the PTI leader from a case registered by Model Town police for vandalism at PML-N's secretariat and sent him to jail on judicial remand in other three cases.

