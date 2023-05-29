UrduPoint.com

ATC Sends Ijaz Chaudhry To Jail On Judicial Remand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2023 | 09:14 PM

ATC sends Ijaz Chaudhry to jail on judicial remand

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ijaz Chaudhry to jail on judicial remand in a case lodged under Anti-Terrorism Act for damaging public and private properties, including Askari Tower in Gulberg, during May-9 riots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ijaz Chaudhry to jail on judicial remand in a case lodged under Anti-Terrorism Act for damaging public and private properties, including Askari Tower in Gulberg, during May-9 riots.

Earlier, the police produced the PTI senator before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan, on expiry of his three days physical remand.

The investigation officer submitted that investigations were being carried out from the senator and his further physical remand was required for the purpose.

However, the court turned down the plea and sent Ijaz Chaudhry to jail on judicial remand. The court also ordered for producing him on expiry of the remand term.

The Gulberg police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers on charges of damaging public and private properties, including Askari Tower.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Riots Police Jail Gulberg From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan People's Party leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin ..

Pakistan People's Party leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain demands rain emergency ..

28 seconds ago
 Sherry Rehman condoles tragic demise of 11 nomads ..

Sherry Rehman condoles tragic demise of 11 nomads in Astor avalanche

30 seconds ago
 Tando Allahyar flood affectees to get new homes on ..

Tando Allahyar flood affectees to get new homes on June 3

33 seconds ago
 Police operation to eliminate criminals in Katcha ..

Police operation to eliminate criminals in Katcha area continued

2 minutes ago
 Steps being taken for welfare of policemen: IGP

Steps being taken for welfare of policemen: IGP

2 minutes ago
 QCC partners with Setup in Abu Dhabi to strengthen ..

QCC partners with Setup in Abu Dhabi to strengthen exporting capabilities of SME ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.