ATC sends Ijaz Chaudhry to jail on judicial remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ijaz Chaudhry to jail on judicial remand in a case lodged under Anti-Terrorism Act for damaging public and private properties, including Askari Tower in Gulberg, during May-9 riots.

Earlier, the police produced the PTI senator before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan, on expiry of his three days physical remand.

The investigation officer submitted that investigations were being carried out from the senator and his further physical remand was required for the purpose.

However, the court turned down the plea and sent Ijaz Chaudhry to jail on judicial remand. The court also ordered for producing him on expiry of the remand term.

The Gulberg police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers on charges of damaging public and private properties, including Askari Tower.