ATC Sends Imran Riaz To Jail On Judicial Remand
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 09:03 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sent anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case of torching police vehicles outside the residence of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman in Zaman Park
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sent anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case of torching police vehicles outside the residence of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman in Zaman Park.
Earlier, the police produced the accused before ATC Judge Naveed Iqbal on expiry of his five-day physical remand, but did not seek further physical remand for investigation. The court was requested to send the accused to jail on judicial remand.
However, Imran's counsel submitted that his client was implicated in the case with mala fide intention and requested for discharging him from the case.
The court, after hearing arguments of parties, sent the anchorperson to jail on 14-day judicial remand and ordered for producing him on expiry of the remand term.
The Racecourse police had registered a case against the accused and others on charges of torching police vehicles.
Meanwhile, a Lahore High Court division bench issued notices to prosecution on a petition challenging Imran Riaz's physical remand in the case of torching police vehicles.
The division bench, headed by Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry, heard the petition filed by Imran Riaz.
Recent Stories
Four killed over old enmity
Commissioner inaugurates Business Expo at University College of DMJ
Women University of Bagh approves 15% disparity reduction allowance to its emplo ..
ECP releases additional reserve seats list for National Assembly
Trump hails Super Tuesday wins in race to the White House
Blind murder case of kid solved, two held
MPA Tariq Khan Magsi calls on Balochistan CM
SAARC events planned in Lahore to unleash regional collaboration: FPCCI
DC Murree visits THQ Hospital, Murree to inspect facilities
Civil Aviation Authority to hold 10th ESP experience sharing platform event on 7 ..
Chairman RBISE visits matric exam centers in Chakwal
Court seeks NAB reply in plea to cancel arrest warrants of Hassan & Hussain
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four killed over old enmity1 second ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates Business Expo at University College of DMJ16 minutes ago
-
Women University of Bagh approves 15% disparity reduction allowance to its employees16 minutes ago
-
ECP releases additional reserve seats list for National Assembly23 minutes ago
-
Blind murder case of kid solved, two held23 minutes ago
-
MPA Tariq Khan Magsi calls on Balochistan CM23 minutes ago
-
DC Murree visits THQ Hospital, Murree to inspect facilities32 minutes ago
-
Civil Aviation Authority to hold 10th ESP experience sharing platform event on 7 March11 minutes ago
-
Court seeks NAB reply in plea to cancel arrest warrants of Hassan & Hussain11 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police arrested the accused involved in murder attempt11 minutes ago
-
LESCO chief achieves National Engineering Excellence Award11 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali administers oath to fifteen member new cabinet of KP10 minutes ago