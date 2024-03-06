Open Menu

ATC Sends Imran Riaz To Jail On Judicial Remand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 09:03 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sent anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case of torching police vehicles outside the residence of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman in Zaman Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sent anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case of torching police vehicles outside the residence of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman in Zaman Park.

Earlier, the police produced the accused before ATC Judge Naveed Iqbal on expiry of his five-day physical remand, but did not seek further physical remand for investigation. The court was requested to send the accused to jail on judicial remand.

However, Imran's counsel submitted that his client was implicated in the case with mala fide intention and requested for discharging him from the case.

The court, after hearing arguments of parties, sent the anchorperson to jail on 14-day judicial remand and ordered for producing him on expiry of the remand term.

The Racecourse police had registered a case against the accused and others on charges of torching police vehicles.

Meanwhile, a Lahore High Court division bench issued notices to prosecution on a petition challenging Imran Riaz's physical remand in the case of torching police vehicles.

The division bench, headed by Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry, heard the petition filed by Imran Riaz.

