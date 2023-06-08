ATC sends Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed to jail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case of setting a container on fire at Kalma Chowk.

Earlier, the police produced the accused before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan, on expiry of his three-day physical remand.

The investigation officer submitted that the custody of the PTI leader was required for further investigation. He pleaded with the court to extend physical remand of the PTI leader for the purpose.

However, the court turned down the request and sent Mehmoodur Rashid on judicial remand and ordered for producing him on expiry of the remand term, on June 22.

Naseerabad police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers under Anti-Terrorism Act for setting a container on fire at Kalma Chowk during May 9 riots.