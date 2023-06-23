LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday sent the wife of former governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema to jail for identification parade, in the Jinnah House attack case.

Earlier, the police produced Omar Sarfraz's wife Rabia Sultan before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan, amid strict security.

The police, through an application, submitted that Rabia Sultan was arrested for her involvement in the Jinnah House attack case, and requested for sending her to jail for the identification parade.

The court allowed the application and ordered police for completing the process within four days.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire, during May-9 riots.