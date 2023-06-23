Open Menu

ATC Sends Omar Sarfraz's Wife To Jail For Identification Parade

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2023 | 05:30 PM

ATC sends Omar Sarfraz's wife to jail for identification parade

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday sent the wife of former governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema to jail for identification parade, in the Jinnah House attack case.

Earlier, the police produced Omar Sarfraz's wife Rabia Sultan before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan, amid strict security.

The police, through an application, submitted that Rabia Sultan was arrested for her involvement in the Jinnah House attack case, and requested for sending her to jail for the identification parade.

The court allowed the application and ordered police for completing the process within four days.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire, during May-9 riots.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Attack Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Riots Police Governor Punjab Jail Road Wife Anti Terrorism Court Million Court

Recent Stories

Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab gov ..

Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab govt submits report on May 9 vand ..

1 hour ago
 Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resou ..

Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resources Council meeting, affirms ..

2 hours ago
 GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and ..

GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

2 hours ago
 Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling ..

Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling innovations, metaverse magic

2 hours ago
 New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolution ..

New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolutionise combat sports

2 hours ago
 PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments a ..

PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments at COP27 Conference in Sharm El ..

3 hours ago
Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for As ..

Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for Astronomy

4 hours ago
 Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand M ..

Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

4 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

4 hours ago
 Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climat ..

Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climate change issue

5 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s E ..

U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s Entrepreneurial Leaders

5 hours ago
 Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chie ..

Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pn ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan