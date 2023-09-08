ATC sends Pervez Elahi to jail on 14-day judicial remand in terror case

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Friday dismissed the prosecution's plea for a 10-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi in the case related to the Judicial Complex attack.

ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain rejected the plea of the prosecution regarding physical remand of Chaudhary Pervez Elahi and sent him to Adiala jail on 14-day judicial remand.

The arrest of PTI President Parvez Elahi occurred shortly after his release from NAB custody on September 1.

This arrest followed a clear directive from the Lahore High Court (LHC) on the same day, emphasizing that authorities should not arrest him. The LHC had issued similar orders on July 13, 2023.

It's noteworthy that Parvez Elahi has faced multiple arrests and detentions since the events of May 9, which were marked by riots.