ATC sends PTI activist to jail on judicial remand in May-9 vandalism case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Rubina Jamil to jail on 14-day judicial remand in Jinnah House attack case.

Earlier, the police produced Rubina Jamil before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on expiry of her physical remand.

The investigation officer apprised the court about progress made in the investigations and requested to grant further physical remand of the accused.

However, the court turned down the request and sent Rubina Jamil to jail on 14-day judicial remand. The court ordered for production of Rubina Jamil on expiry of the remand term.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire, during May-9 riots.