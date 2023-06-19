ATC sends PTI women wing leader to jail on judicial remand

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Women Wing leader Shabnam Jahangir to jail on 14-day judicial remand in Askari Tower attack case

Earlier, the police produced Shabnam Jahangir before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan, amid strict security, on expiry of her 4-day physical remand.

The investigation officer apprised the court that the investigation was in progress from the accused and her further physical remand was required for completing it.

However, the court turned down the request and sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

The Gulberg police had registered a case under Anti-Terrorism Act against the PTI leaders and workers for damaging public and private properties, including Askari Tower.