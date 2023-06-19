UrduPoint.com

ATC Sends PTI Women Wing Leader To Jail On Judicial Remand

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2023 | 10:01 PM

ATC sends PTI women wing leader to jail on judicial remand

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Women Wing leader Shabnam Jahangir to jail on 14-day judicial remand in Askari Tower attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Women Wing leader Shabnam Jahangir to jail on 14-day judicial remand in Askari Tower attack case.

Earlier, the police produced Shabnam Jahangir before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan, amid strict security, on expiry of her 4-day physical remand.

The investigation officer apprised the court that the investigation was in progress from the accused and her further physical remand was required for completing it.

However, the court turned down the request and sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

The Gulberg police had registered a case under Anti-Terrorism Act against the PTI leaders and workers for damaging public and private properties, including Askari Tower.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Jail Progress Gulberg Shabnam Women From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

New e-services launched to aid Hajj and Umrah

New e-services launched to aid Hajj and Umrah

1 minute ago
 Man awarded 3 years imprisonment for sharing compr ..

Man awarded 3 years imprisonment for sharing compromised photos

1 minute ago
 Cholera Pathogens Found in Odesa May Be Associated ..

Cholera Pathogens Found in Odesa May Be Associated With US Biolabs - Russian Off ..

1 minute ago
 Mourning Day observed in Faisalabad

Mourning Day observed in Faisalabad

20 minutes ago
 Australia chasing 281 to win first Ashes Test

Australia chasing 281 to win first Ashes Test

21 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Ch ..

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry directs administrative ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.