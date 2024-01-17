ATC Sends Sh Rashid On Judicial Remand To Jail
Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 05:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court on Wednesday sent Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on a 14- day of judicial remand to Adiala Jail in the May 9 riots case.
The police sought further physical remand of the accused.
ATC Judge Malik Asif Ejaz after hearing the arguments from both sides awarded his judicial remand.
Sheikh Rashid was arrested from outside the court after his bail was rejected on Tuesday in the case of attacking the office of a sensitive institution during the May 9 riots.
