ATC Sent 3 Terrorists To Jail For 10 Years

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2024 | 03:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Three individuals, implicated in the illicit possession and transportation of explosives, were handed a 10-year prison term each by the Khairpur Anti-Terrorism Court.

As per the Sindh Counter Terrorism Department's spokesperson on Friday, the apprehension took place on June 16, 2022, when the CTD Sukkur arrested Naveed Ahmed, Shahzeb Khan and Syed Qasim for their involvement in transporting illegal explosives.

The confiscated items from the terrorists comprised 974 detonators, 181 safety fuses, and 1000 meters of explosive wire.

Following their conviction for terrorism-related charges, the ATC Khairpur issued a 10-year imprisonment sentence for each offender.

