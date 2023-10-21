Open Menu

ATC Sent Ex-PTI Minister To Jail On Judicial Remand

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2023 | 02:40 PM

ATC sent ex-PTI Minister to jail on judicial remand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Former Provincial Minister and Regional Secretary General of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Kamran Khan Bangash, who was detained last night, was produced in the Anti-Terrorism Court here on Saturday.

The court sent Kamran Khan Bangash to jail on judicial remand. It is worth mentioning here that Kamran Khan Bangash was arrested by Chamkani Police on Friday and later on he was produced in the Anti-Terrorism Court.

