ATC sentenced to death accused Ihtisham

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) In the case of a woman's murder during a robbery in Jutial Gilgit, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) No. 1 has sentenced the main accused Ihtisham Hussain to death and imposed a fine of Rs. 500,000.

The co-accused, Kamran Hussain has been sentenced to 12 years prison.

On December 23, 2022, the accused had committed a robbery at a house in Jutial, Gilgit and opened fire on the woman who resisted, resulting in her death. The police had arrested the accused and registered a case under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

In the court, Special Public Prosecutor Khunjra Beg and renowned lawyers Islamuddin Advocate and Imtiaz Ahmed Advocate represented the prosecution, while Barrister Burhanullah Advocate defended the accused.

